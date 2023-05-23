Nick Khan Says Raw Will Stay Three Hours, Considering ‘More Adult’ Content For Third Hour

Nick Khan says that WWE Raw will remain a three hour show, though they’re considering whether to make the third hour have more “adult” content. Khan spoke at J.P. Morgan’s TMT Conference on Tuesday and as reported by Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, he spoke about Raw’s current length and how they’re discussing possibilities of tweaks to the third hour’s content. Thurston wrote:

Nick Khan at JPMorgan TMT now: “Raw is 3 hours. We don’t anticipate that changing.” They’re in discussions about what to do with the 10-11pm hour, whether to make it more “adult”.

The 10 PM to 11 PM ET hour is outside of the traditional primetime timeslot, and WWE has experimented with making that hour themed more toward adults previously though it hasn’t generally stuck.