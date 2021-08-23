Nick Khan Says A Four Hour RAW Would Benefit WWE

In an interview with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani (via PWInsider, WWE President Nick Khan spoke about the business benefits to WWE that a four-hour RAW would bring, although it won’t actually happen. Here are highlights:

On Raw vs. Smackdown: “Listen, I think both shows are great right now. I think what Roman has developed as this monster heel, has been amazing for television. The Cena return, as you know, your hero’s only as good as your villain, your villain’s only as good as your hero. So Cena, Roman, we love that main event. At the same time, if you look at what’s happening on Raw, we think a lot of the talent that people saw as developing talent, are now crossing over. So both shows are equally impressive to me. And we love the fact that in certain pay-per-views you get matches from both brands across it. And tomorrow night’s [Summerslam 2021] that.”

On if Raw would benefit to being reduced to two hours: “From my point of view, Raw would benefit from being four hours, so we would get paid more money. And Smacksown would be eight hours. But I understand that our creative folks, as amazing as they are, there’s only so much great content they can do on a weekly basis. So we’re good with three and two system.”