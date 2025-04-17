Nick Khan Thinks Bad Bunny Set a New Bar for Celebrities in WWE

– During a recent interview with The Ankler Podcast, WWE President Nick Khan discussed Bad Bunny appearing in WWE and how Bad Bunny set a new bar for celebrity talents appearing in the promotion, citing Bad Bunny’s Street Fight against Damian Priest at WWE Backlash 2023. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nick Khan on Bad Bunny in WWE: “We think Bad Bunny set a new bar in terms of celebrities who want to come into wrestling. That guy put in the work. If you saw his match or remember his match, he did everything asked of him and beyond. He was early, showed up, set a new bar for us where everyone else who comes into it is expected to be held up to that standard. To their credit, they have been.”

On what the rapper told him after he ran into him: “I ran into Bad Bunny at some unrelated sporting event after he did the match with us and the first thing he said to me was, ‘Brother, I’ve watched my match 50 times. I still can’t believe you guys let me do it.’ I said to him, ‘We can believe you did it to the level you did.’ That match was incredible.”

Bad Bunny was victorious over Priest in the Street Fight. The premium live event was held on Bad Bunny’s hometurf in San Juan, Puerto Rico.