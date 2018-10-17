Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Nicolas Mocks The Bar’s Smackdown Tag Title Win, Raw Returning to Washington, DC, The Bar & Becky Lynch Celebrate With Their Championships

October 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Smackdown 1000

– Following the Bar’s tag title win on last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000, former Raw Tag Team Champion Nicolas commented…

– It was announced at last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000 that WWE Monday Night Raw will return to Washington, DC for the final Raw before WrestleMania 35 on April 1st.

– Following last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000, The Bar & Becky Lynch posed with their championships…

article topics :

Nicolas, The Bar, WWE, WWE Smackdown 1000, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading