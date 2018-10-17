wrestling / News
WWE News: Nicolas Mocks The Bar’s Smackdown Tag Title Win, Raw Returning to Washington, DC, The Bar & Becky Lynch Celebrate With Their Championships
– Following the Bar’s tag title win on last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000, former Raw Tag Team Champion Nicolas commented…
Congratulations to @WWESheamus and @WWECesaro for winning the @WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles!! #SD1000 couldn’t do it at Mania…just saying. pic.twitter.com/4vONNxW9vs
— Nicholas (@WWEJustNicholas) October 17, 2018
– It was announced at last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000 that WWE Monday Night Raw will return to Washington, DC for the final Raw before WrestleMania 35 on April 1st.
– Following last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000, The Bar & Becky Lynch posed with their championships…
We are the champions. #SD1000 pic.twitter.com/BRIiand4dc
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) October 17, 2018
5 x 🏆 #SD1000 #TheBar pic.twitter.com/vRwcT5Cqnf
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) October 17, 2018