– Ahead of his match at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Nigel McGuinness shared a video yesterday on social media, explaining how he needs his match tonight against Bryan Danielson to prove that he’s Danielson’s equal and to fulfill a dream. Below are some highlights and the clip:

On not yet saying the truth to Bryan Danielson: “With Grand Slam tomorrow, the anticipation is palpable, and over the last ten days, two weeks, eighteen months if I’m honest, I have set everything with a mind to this match. I have mocked Bryan. I have lambasted him. I’ve worn funny shirts, but I haven’t said the truth. The truth is that all of it was to hide the fact that my lack of success and my failure to achieve what you did, Bryan, was no one’s fault but my own because I was a coward. I was afraid, and I hated myself for it because I knew I could never get back those 13 years. And I can’t now.”

On wanting to prove that he is Danielson’s equal: “But if you show up, Bryan, I can still have the dream — prove that I was your equal. Win, lose, or draw, Bryan, you will leave Arthur Ashe Stadium as the AEW World Champion. But I will leave with a dream unimaginable to that boy that sat in Wembley and vowed one day to be a professional wrestler. The ball is in your court, Bryan! Don’t take it and go home.”

Nigel McGuinness vs. Bryan Danielson in a non-title match goes down later tonight AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. The event is being held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.