wrestling / News

Nigel McGuinness Will Be At This Wednesday’s WWE NXT UK Taping

April 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nigel McGuinness Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Nigel McGuinness will be involved in the WWE NXT UK tapings at BT Sport Studio in London. This will be the first time he has done commentary live and in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

As previously reported, NXT 2.0’s Ivy Nile, Lash Legend and Damon Kemp are all set to appear at the tapings, which happen on Wednesday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Nigel McGuinness, WWE NXT UK, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading