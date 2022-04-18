wrestling / News
Nigel McGuinness Will Be At This Wednesday’s WWE NXT UK Taping
April 18, 2022
PWInsider reports that Nigel McGuinness will be involved in the WWE NXT UK tapings at BT Sport Studio in London. This will be the first time he has done commentary live and in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
As previously reported, NXT 2.0’s Ivy Nile, Lash Legend and Damon Kemp are all set to appear at the tapings, which happen on Wednesday.
