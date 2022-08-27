Nikki ASH May Have Been Injured During Last Night’s Smackdown

Wrestlingnews.co reports that Nikki ASH suffered an injury during last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown. She took part in a fatal 4-way tag match, teaming with Doudrop against Natalya & Sonya Deville, Tamina & Dana Brooke and Shotzi & Xia Li.

The injury appeared to occur during a spot in which Brooke superplexed Nikki onto a group of wrestlers on the outside. It was then that Nikki’s foot hit the barricade on the way down. She was then thrown into the ring by Deville and pinned.

After the match, WWE medical staff were seen checking on her.

You can see Nikki clutching her leg in the clip below. There is also a clip of Nikki being attended to, although it improperly labeled her as “Dune Drop”.

However, it should be noted that Nikki and Doudrop were seen arguing in the background of a backstage segment later in the night.