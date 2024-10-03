Nikki Garcia Receives Restraining Order Against Husband Artem Chigvintsev

WWE alumna Nikki Garcia has asked for and received a restraining order against her husband Artem Chigvintsev, according to a new report. TMZ reports that Garcia filed filed for the restraining order on Monday and received approval on it from a judge. The filing comes after Chigvintsev was arrested in August for an alleged domestic violence incident, though he was not charged. Garcia had filed for divorce last month.

According to the restraining order filing, Garcia alleges that Chigvintsev “tackled me multiple times and pinned me to the ground while our child was present.” She alleges that Chigvintsev has become “increasingly angry” since he was not cut from Dancing With the Stars and would “snap” and yell at her. Garcia alleges that the two of them had discussions about his needing to control his anger.

The filing goes on to say that at the morning of the alleged incident, Chigvintsev lost it over how their son’s English muffin should be toasted and began screaming that she had made the child “picky eater.” Garcia claims she was so overwhelmed by the verbal assault that she threw their son’s toddler-size 7 shoes at Chigvintsev and they hit his leg, but were too light to have hurt him.

Garcia then alleges that Chigvintsev grabbed their son and ran with him upstairs. She tried to get in the room and Chigvintsev allegedly opened the door and tackled her to the ground, holding her there for what felt like 30 seconds. He then allegedly went back into the boy’s room and closed the door, and when she tried to open it again he pushed her across the hall into their bedroom where he forced her to the floor. She states that his hands were on her chest near to her sternum and pressed down to the point that she felt like she was suffocating.

Garcia goes on to say that she grabbed at Chigvintsev’s neck in an attempt to push him off of her. The police came in and their son said that Chigvintsev “hurt my hand.”

Garcia also alleges that Chigvintsev was physically violent once more in mid-2023 when he “violently grabbed me around my waist” to keep her away from their son, and that there have been multiple instances of verbal abuse.

She notes that she doesn’t want her son to grow up in the strife-laden environment that she did and wants Chigvintsev to get therapy and anger management, with her and her son having space from him until he has gotten better.

The judge signed onto the order, prohibiting Chigvintsev from contacting or coming within 100 years of either her or her son, or their home. There is an exception for visitation or exchange of the child as per court-ordered visits. Garcia asked if she could leave the country with their son to film a project in London, but that was denied until a full hearing on October 21st.