Nikki Garcia Thought About Joining AEW After Mercedes Mone Signed There

In the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show (via Fightful), Nikki Garcia (Bella) revealed that she gave serious thought to joining AEW after seeing Mercedes Mone debut there last month.

She said: “Since we’ve been lifting so much, we always say, we always start to get that wrestling mindset, ‘We’re going to go back and do this story and cut this promo.’ You get it, but how serious I got where I was like, ‘Okay, I think I can do maybe a year at AEW and I can do it every week.’ When I saw Mercedes [Mercedes Mone] debut and cut her promo, that line stuck with me, ‘Here, we’re going to make the evolution worldwide.’ I was like, ‘They do.’ It goes into many leagues, is what she means, it doesn’t have to be at one place. It can be at all these places where all these women are wrestling at. I go, ‘Brie, I think I can do it for a year. I can do it here to here and go every week.’ Then, I thought of Matteo. I had a good week of like, ‘This is it. I’m going to call Tony Khan. I’m your girl. I will commit.’ Then, I was like, ‘I can’t do that to my son right now. He needs me.’”

Brie added that she likely wouldn’t join either, for the same reason. She added: “Everyone thinks it’s TV one day a week. You have travel, you have preparation. I have to go to San Jose and get in the ring every day. There is a lot that goes into it and that takes all the time away from my son. He needs me the most right now.“