Nine Lives of….Hulk Hogan Documentary Airing Tonight on VICE
VICE is airing their Hulk Hogan documentary tonight. Nine Lives of….Hulk Hogan will air on the channel at 10 PM ET on Wednesday night.
The hour-long special is described as follows:
Hulk Hogan body-slammed his way to fame and into our hearts, but when scandals derailed all he built, Hogan proved his brand is as enduring as his iconic biceps.
"He is in a class by himself." – WWE star Kurt Angle talks about his friend, Hulk Hogan.
Watch more on "Nine Lives Of…Hulk Hogan" airing tonight, 10P ET on VICE TV. pic.twitter.com/BA1sgXXqZl
— VICE TV (@VICETV) February 28, 2024
