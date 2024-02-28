wrestling / News

Nine Lives of….Hulk Hogan Documentary Airing Tonight on VICE

February 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hulk Hogan Snoop Dogg Image Credit: WWE

VICE is airing their Hulk Hogan documentary tonight. Nine Lives of….Hulk Hogan will air on the channel at 10 PM ET on Wednesday night.

The hour-long special is described as follows:

Hulk Hogan body-slammed his way to fame and into our hearts, but when scandals derailed all he built, Hogan proved his brand is as enduring as his iconic biceps.

