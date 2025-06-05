Ninja Mack Looks Back At His Viral Video From NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors Match

Ninja Mack went viral with his handspring-heavy sequence against Robbie X in the Best Of The Super Juniors tournament, and he spoke about the moment in a new interview. Mack became a hot topic of discussion through a clip that saw him completed a series of handsprings that sent him out of the ring and down the aisle, chasing Robbie until finally taking him out. He spoke about the moment in an appearance on Knockouts and 3 Counts, reflecting on the spot ending up on SportsCenter and more.

“We’re in the middle of a match,” Mack began (per Fightful). “Mr. Robbie X, his first match of Super Juniors for the tournament and he’s been a little smartass with the War Dogs and he wanted to walk away from my dive. So as he walked away, instead of me splattering, I figured I’d keep going and I chased him. It just kind of happened naturally and it just kind of became what it was and blew up.”

He continued, “I mean, just the coverage of it — went to ESPN and it went to SportsCenter, it went on Pat McAfee. I think right now we’re over 150 million views on that clip… very grateful for the fans and everyone that spread the word. But that’s something that came so naturally because I don’t know if you keep up with War Dogs in New Japan but, they’re a little bit of a bad guys and they’re trying to be smartasses and walk away from the dive. So I figured I’d just chase him down after I landed and it just became one. I don’t see myself doing that very often. It was the first match of Super Juniors and I really wanted to just make sure I got to Robbie.”

Mack ended up with 8 points by the tournament’s end.