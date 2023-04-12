wrestling / News
NJPW, AJPW and NOAH Announce ‘All Together Again’ Event For June
NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH and AJPW have announced a joint event called ‘All Together Again’, which happens on June 9 at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The event will stream on New Japan World. A portion of the proceeds will go to charity.
NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi said: “In 2020, our daily lives were upended by the COVID pandemic. The wrestling business also went from cancelled events, to no crowds, and steadily reducing restrictions. Now, after careful, steady progress, now one can say we’re as close as can be to our previous everyday lives. With a feeling of renewal and a new beginning, as well as a desire to bring energy to the world through the power of pro-wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, All Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro-Wrestling NOAH will join for the first All Together event since February 2012.”
Tickets go on on sale on April 23.
