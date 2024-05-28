wrestling / News
NJPW Best of Super Juniors 31 Night 10 Results 5.28.24: Hiromu Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori In Action
NJPW held night 10 of its Best of the Super Juniors tournament series on Tuesday, with Hiromu Takahashi competing and more. You can see the full results from the Shizuoka show, which aired on NJPW World, below (per Fightful):
* Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita def. Shoma Kato & Katsuya Murashima
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi def. Clark Connors & Gedo
* HAYATA & Blake Christian def. El Desperado & Tiger Mask
* Yota Tsuji & Titan def. TJP & Callum Newman
* Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI def. Kevin Knight & Tomoaki Honma
* NJPW BOSJ Block B: Ninja Mack (4-4, 8 points) def. Dragon Dia (0-8, 0 points)
* NJPW BOSJ Block B: DOUKI (5-3, 10 points) def. KUSHIDA (4-4, 8 points)
* NJPW BOSJ Block B: Taiji Ishimori (6-2, 12 points) def. SHO (5-4, 10 points)
* NJPW BOSJ Block B: Hiromu Takahashi (6-2, 12 points) def. Drilla Moloney (4-4, 8 points)
🏆BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31
5/30後楽園大会で行われるケビン・ナイト🆚BUSHIの前哨戦‼️
🆚 LIJ👁🗨 × 新日本本隊🦁#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #BOSJ31 pic.twitter.com/9fibqiGs30
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 28, 2024
🏆BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31#BOSJ31 Bブロック公式戦‼️
同じルーツを持つ者同士の対決‼️この試合を制し、勝ち点を取るのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 @DoukiPerros × KUSHIDA#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #BOSJ31 pic.twitter.com/OhfQhzZf5h
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 28, 2024
🏆BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31#BOSJ31 Bブロック公式戦‼️
IWGPジュニアタッグ王者モロニーが勝ち残るか、連敗から這い上がってきたヒロムが勝ち残るか、果たして…⁉️
🆚 @TIMEBOMB1105 × ドリラ・モロニー#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #BOSJ31 pic.twitter.com/4gaPJUMbEt
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 28, 2024
