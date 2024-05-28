NJPW Best of Super Juniors 31 Night 10 Results 5.28.24: Hiromu Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori In Action

NJPW held night 10 of its Best of the Super Juniors tournament series on Tuesday, with Hiromu Takahashi competing and more. You can see the full results from the Shizuoka show, which aired on NJPW World, below (per Fightful):

* Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita def. Shoma Kato & Katsuya Murashima

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi def. Clark Connors & Gedo

* HAYATA & Blake Christian def. El Desperado & Tiger Mask

* Yota Tsuji & Titan def. TJP & Callum Newman

* Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI def. Kevin Knight & Tomoaki Honma

* NJPW BOSJ Block B: Ninja Mack (4-4, 8 points) def. Dragon Dia (0-8, 0 points)

* NJPW BOSJ Block B: DOUKI (5-3, 10 points) def. KUSHIDA (4-4, 8 points)

* NJPW BOSJ Block B: Taiji Ishimori (6-2, 12 points) def. SHO (5-4, 10 points)

* NJPW BOSJ Block B: Hiromu Takahashi (6-2, 12 points) def. Drilla Moloney (4-4, 8 points)