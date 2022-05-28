wrestling / News
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 10 Results & Updated Standing
– The NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29 continued today with Night 10 of the tournament. It was held at the Chiba Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Chiba, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,095 people. Results and updated standings are below, per New Japan’s website:
* BOSJ A Block: Francesco Akira (6) beat Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4) at 10:32.
* BOSJ A Block: Taiji Ishimori (10) beat Clark Connors (6) at 8:45.
* BOSJ B Block: Titan (4) beat BUSHI (6) at 8:40.
* BOSJ A Block: Ryusuke Taguchi (4) beat YOH (6) at 8:01.
* BOSJ A Block: SHO (8) beat Ace Austin (10) at 7:06.
* BOSJ B Block: Wheeler Yuta (8) beat Master Wato (4) at 7:57.
* BOSJ B Block: El Phantasmo (10) beat TJP (6) at 11:12.
* BOSJ B Block: Robbie Eagles (8) beat El Lindaman (8) at 10:29.
* BOSJ A Block: Hiromu Takahashi (8) beat Alex Zayne (8) at 13:32.
* BOSJ B Block: El Desperado (10) beat DOUKI (6) at 21:51.
Here are the current standings:
A Block
Ace Austin (5-2, 10 points)
Taiji Ishimori (5-2, 10 points)
Hiromu Takahashi (4-3, 8 points)
Alex Zayne (4-3, 8 points)
SHO (4-3, 8 points)
YOH (3-4, 6 points)
Clark Connors (3-4, 6 points)
Francesco Akira (3-4, 6 points)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-5, 4 points)
Ryusuke Taguchi (2-5, 4 points)
B Block
El Phantasmo (5-2, 10 points)
El Desperado (5-2, 10 points)
El Lindaman (4-3, 8 points)
Wheeler Yuta (4-3, 8 points)
Robbie Eagles (4-3, 8 points)
DOUKI (3-4, 6 points)
TJP (3-4, 6 points)
BUSHI (3-4, 6 points)
Master Wato (2-5, 4 points)
Titan (2-5, 4 points)
Finally, here are some highlights and backstage interview clips for today’s NJPW Best of the Super Juniors event:
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Not Expected Back In WWE Any Time Soon
- More Details On Decision To Change Venues For WWE Money in the Bank
- Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension, They Are Reportedly Not Being Paid
- Jake Paul’s Boxing Promotion Reportedly Seeking Ex-WWE Star For Fight