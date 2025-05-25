NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors Results 5.25.25: El Desperado Battles Kevin Knight, More

The latest night of the NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors tournament took place on Sunday and the results are online. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* B Block Match: Robbie Eagles (8) def. Ryusuke Taguchi (6)

* A Block Match: KUSHIDA (8) def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (6)

* B Block Match: YOH (10) def. Titán (6)

* A Block Match: Dragon Dia (8) def. Robbie X (6)

* B Block Match: MAO (10) def. Nick Wayne (8)

* A Block Match: Ninja Mack (6) def. Kosei Fujita (8)

* B Block Match: SHO (8) def. Taiji Ishimori (8)

* A Block Match: Clark Connors (10) def. Francesco Akira (8)

* B Block Match: El Desperado (10) def. Kevin Knight (6)

* A Block Match: Hiromu Takahashi (10) def. Master Wato (10)