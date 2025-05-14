NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 Night Three Results & Updated Standings

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night three of the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Here are results, via Fightful:

* B Block: Titan (1-1) def. Ryusuke Taguchi (1-1)

* A Block: Francesco Akira (1-1) def. Ninja Mack (1-1)

* B Block: Robbie Eagles (2-0) def. Kevin Knight (0-2)

* A Block: Robbie X (1-1) def. KUSHIDA (0-2)

* B Block: MAO (2-0) def. Taiji Ishimori (0-2)

* A Block: Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-1) def. Clark Connors (1-1)

* B Block: SHO (1-1) def. YOH (0-2)

* A Block: Master Wato (1-1) def. Dragon Dia (1-1)

* B Block: Nick Wayne (2-0) def. El Desperado (1-1)

* A Block: Kosei Fujita (2-0) def. Hiromu Takahashi (1-1)

And here are the updated standings:

A Block:

Kosei Fujita (2-0) 4 points

Hiromu Takahashi (1-1) 2 points

Dragon Dia (1-1) 2 points

Ninja Mack (1-1) 2 points

Clark Connors (1-1) 2 points

Master Wato (1-1) 2 points

Robbie X (1-1) 2 points

Francesco Akira (1-1) 2 points

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-1) 2 points

KUSHIDA (0-2) 0 points

B Block:

Nick Wayne (2-0) 4 points

MAO (2-0) 4 points

Robbie Eagles (2-0) 4 points

El Desperado (1-1) 2 points

Ryusuke Taguchi (1-1) 2 points

Titan (1-1) 2 points

SHO (1-1) 2 points

YOH (0-2) 0 points

Kevin Knight (0-2) 0 points

Taiji Ishimori (0-2) 0 points