wrestling / News
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 Night Three Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night three of the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Here are results, via Fightful:
* B Block: Titan (1-1) def. Ryusuke Taguchi (1-1)
* A Block: Francesco Akira (1-1) def. Ninja Mack (1-1)
* B Block: Robbie Eagles (2-0) def. Kevin Knight (0-2)
* A Block: Robbie X (1-1) def. KUSHIDA (0-2)
* B Block: MAO (2-0) def. Taiji Ishimori (0-2)
* A Block: Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-1) def. Clark Connors (1-1)
* B Block: SHO (1-1) def. YOH (0-2)
* A Block: Master Wato (1-1) def. Dragon Dia (1-1)
* B Block: Nick Wayne (2-0) def. El Desperado (1-1)
* A Block: Kosei Fujita (2-0) def. Hiromu Takahashi (1-1)
And here are the updated standings:
A Block:
Kosei Fujita (2-0) 4 points
Hiromu Takahashi (1-1) 2 points
Dragon Dia (1-1) 2 points
Ninja Mack (1-1) 2 points
Clark Connors (1-1) 2 points
Master Wato (1-1) 2 points
Robbie X (1-1) 2 points
Francesco Akira (1-1) 2 points
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-1) 2 points
KUSHIDA (0-2) 0 points
B Block:
Nick Wayne (2-0) 4 points
MAO (2-0) 4 points
Robbie Eagles (2-0) 4 points
El Desperado (1-1) 2 points
Ryusuke Taguchi (1-1) 2 points
Titan (1-1) 2 points
SHO (1-1) 2 points
YOH (0-2) 0 points
Kevin Knight (0-2) 0 points
Taiji Ishimori (0-2) 0 points
