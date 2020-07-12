Full Card for NJPW Dominion 2020

Here is the full card for NJPW Dominion which is set to take place Sunday at 4AM ET in Osaka.

* Tetsuya Naito vs. EVIL for the IWGP & Intercontinental Titles

* GoldenAce (Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi) vs. Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) for the IWGP Tag Team Titles

* Shingo Takagi vs. SHO for the NEVER Openweight Title

* Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori

* Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Yuya Uemura vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI

* Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Yota Tsuji vs. Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & BUSHI

* Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma & Gabriel Kidd vs. Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata & Ryusuke Taguchi