Full Card for NJPW Dominion 2020

July 12, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Here is the full card for NJPW Dominion which is set to take place Sunday at 4AM ET in Osaka.

* Tetsuya Naito vs. EVIL for the IWGP & Intercontinental Titles
* GoldenAce (Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi) vs. Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) for the IWGP Tag Team Titles
* Shingo Takagi vs. SHO for the NEVER Openweight Title
* Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori
* Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Yuya Uemura vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI
* Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Yota Tsuji vs. Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & BUSHI
* Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma & Gabriel Kidd vs. Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata & Ryusuke Taguchi

