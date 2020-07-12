wrestling / News
Full Card for NJPW Dominion 2020
Here is the full card for NJPW Dominion which is set to take place Sunday at 4AM ET in Osaka.
* Tetsuya Naito vs. EVIL for the IWGP & Intercontinental Titles
* GoldenAce (Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi) vs. Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) for the IWGP Tag Team Titles
* Shingo Takagi vs. SHO for the NEVER Openweight Title
* Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori
* Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Yuya Uemura vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI
* Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Yota Tsuji vs. Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & BUSHI
* Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma & Gabriel Kidd vs. Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata & Ryusuke Taguchi
The full card for Dominion has been revealed!
EVIL vs Naito the official main event with three championship matches tonight!
Huge tag matches start off the evening!
Full card, preview: https://t.co/DomPOHSIdh#njpw #njdominion pic.twitter.com/pjnllkD8v6
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 12, 2020
