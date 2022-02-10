wrestling / News
NJPW Golden Series Results 2.10.22: Six-Man Tag Main Event
February 10, 2022 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the NJPW New Years Golden Series tour this morning at Yamagata Big Wing in Yamagate, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Great-O-Khan def. Akio Fujita
* BUSHI def. Ryohei Oiwa
* Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, & Toru Yano def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, TAKA Michinoku, & Minoru Suzuki)
* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOH & Tomohiro Ishii) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Dick Togo, SHO & EVIL)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada
* Tomoaki Hona & Six or Nine (Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato) def. Suzuki-Gun (Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado)
