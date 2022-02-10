wrestling / News

NJPW Golden Series Results 2.10.22: Six-Man Tag Main Event

February 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW logo New Japan Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the NJPW New Years Golden Series tour this morning at Yamagata Big Wing in Yamagate, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Great-O-Khan def. Akio Fujita
* BUSHI def. Ryohei Oiwa
* Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, & Toru Yano def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, TAKA Michinoku, & Minoru Suzuki)
* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOH & Tomohiro Ishii) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Dick Togo, SHO & EVIL)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada
* Tomoaki Hona & Six or Nine (Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato) def. Suzuki-Gun (Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading