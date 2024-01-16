– Fightful Select reports that Japanese wrestling legend Yuji Nagata will be working with Major League Wrestling (MLW) in the coming weeks. Per the report, Nagata will make his debut on February 3 for the SuperFight special, which will air live on Triller TV.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion is 55 years old, but he doesn’t appear to be slowing down in the ring. He still worked over 70 matches last year across NJPW, AJPW, and other promotions. He recently competed in last year’s World Tag League for NJPW, teaming with Minoru Suzuki.

MLW SuperFight 2024 will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.