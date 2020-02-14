More Details on NJPW Landing Primetime Slot on TV Asashi

– As previously reported, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced that the promotion would be returning to primetime television in Japan on broadcast satellite TV Asashi, which is scheduled for later this April. The announcement was made during the New Beginning in Osaka show. This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on what happened. Currently, NJPW World Pro Wrestling airs on TV Asahi on Saturdays at 2:00 am.

According to the report, NJPW President Harold Meij was the one who put the deal together, and this will give the promotion its best time slot in decades. The new TV deal states that no “planned blood” will be allowed on the broadcast. One possible exception would be the blood that was shown in Tetsuya Naito vs. KENTA, since it was not planned.

NJPW officials reportedly believe that the promotion being on primetime TV in Japan will help create a new fanbase. The report does note that the broadcast satellite stations usually show reruns from parent stations, with very little in the way of original programming, and regular networks reportedly don’t see broadcast satellite channels as “significant competition.” Apparently, broadcast satellite stations are seen as “minor league” channels.

Additionally, Observer notes that the move for NJPW will only become a major deal if TV Asahi and parent company Bushiroad invest significant money into promoting the timeslot move. That said, the timeslot will offer a larger potential audience for New Japan.