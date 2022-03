NJPW New Japan Cup Night Three Results: Shingo Takagi Beats Tomohiro Ishii

NJPW held night three of the New Japan Cup this morning at the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan, with the show airing on New Japan World. Here are results, via Fightful:

* The United Empire (Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, The Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, Ryohei Oiwa & Tomoaki Honma

* BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI)

* Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi & DOUKI) def. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano & YOH)

* New Japan Cup 2022 First Round Match: Chase Owens def. Jado

* New Japan Cup 2022 First Round Match: EVIL def. Ryusuke Taguchi

* New Japan Cup 2022 First Round Match: Hiromu Takahashi def. SHO

* New Japan Cup 2022 First Round Match: Shingo Takagi def. Tomohiro Ishii