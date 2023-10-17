– FITE TV will be streaming NJPW Lonestar ShootOut on Friday, November 10. THe event will be available on FITE for $19.99.

– This week’s edition of NJPW on AXS TV will feature matchups from Destruction in Ryogoku. You can check out the lineup and preview below:

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: David Finlay (c) vs. Tama Tonga

* NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns & Josh Alexander