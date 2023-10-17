wrestling / News

NJPW News: Lonestar ShootOut to Stream Live on TV Next Month, This Week’s AXS TV Lineup

October 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW STRONG Lonestar Shootout Image Credit: NJPW

FITE TV will be streaming NJPW Lonestar ShootOut on Friday, November 10. THe event will be available on FITE for $19.99.

– This week’s edition of NJPW on AXS TV will feature matchups from Destruction in Ryogoku. You can check out the lineup and preview below:

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: David Finlay (c) vs. Tama Tonga
* NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns & Josh Alexander

