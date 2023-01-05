wrestling / News
NJPW News: Shingo Takagi Wins KOPW 2023 Match, Kosei Fujita Joins TMDK, New Faction Forms At New Year’s Dash
– NJPW held their New Year’s Dash event this morning, and Shingo Takagi became the provisional KOPW 2023 champion. He defeated SHO, Great-O-Khan and Toru Yano to win, pinning Yano after he hit Last of the Dragon.
KOPW 2023 title holder, Shingo Takagi! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/FvGxYvOwJL
— Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) January 5, 2023
– TMDK gained another member at the event, as Kosei Fujita joined Zack Sabre Jr, Mikey Nicholls, & Shane Haste.
2023 1. 5 新日本プロレス 大田区総合体育館#藤田晃生 #ザック・セイバーJr
なんと新生TMDK入り！#njdash #njpw pic.twitter.com/ynj11UwFA8
— NAPP0NxxxVer.2 (@NAPP0Nxxx) January 5, 2023
– Meanwhile, a new faction formed at New Year’s Dash, as TAKA Minchinoku, DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, & Taichi will be known as Just Four Guys. The quartet were part of Suzuki-gun before that faction disbanded last year.
【1.5大田区大会・第2試合前】
「タイチ、金丸義信、DOUKI、TAKAみちのく。オレたちは、2023年、新日本プロレスを大きく変える！」
TAKAがマイクアピール！
★試合の詳細は新日本プロレス・スマホサイトで速報中！https://t.co/CBt5zVxpId#njdash #ABEMAで新日本 pic.twitter.com/PuOYGI1A3i
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) January 5, 2023
