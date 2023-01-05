NJPW News: Shingo Takagi Wins KOPW 2023 Match, Kosei Fujita Joins TMDK, New Faction Forms At New Year’s Dash

– NJPW held their New Year’s Dash event this morning, and Shingo Takagi became the provisional KOPW 2023 champion. He defeated SHO, Great-O-Khan and Toru Yano to win, pinning Yano after he hit Last of the Dragon.

– TMDK gained another member at the event, as Kosei Fujita joined Zack Sabre Jr, Mikey Nicholls, & Shane Haste.

– Meanwhile, a new faction formed at New Year’s Dash, as TAKA Minchinoku, DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, & Taichi will be known as Just Four Guys. The quartet were part of Suzuki-gun before that faction disbanded last year.