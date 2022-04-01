NJPW on AXS Rating Steady, Audience Down From Previous Week

Thursday night’s episode of NJPW on AXS saw its rating stay even with the previous week, while the audience dropped from last week’s leap. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Thursday night’s show brought in a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 56,000 viewers, steady with and down 33.3% from the previous week’s 0.01 demo rating and 84,000 viewers.

The demo rating marked the fifth straight week at a 0.01, with the viewership at the second best since the March 3rd episode had 71,000 viewers. NJPW on AXS TV did not rank among the top 150 cable originals for the night.

Since premiering in late January, the show has averaged a 0.015 demo rating and 65,000 viewers through this week.