NJPW Holds Public Memorial Event For Antonio Inoki

NJPW hosted a public wake this morning for the late Antonio Inoki at Ryōgoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. While official attendance numbers are not yet available, a Wrestling Inc. report indicates the event was attended by multitudes of wrestling fans who were present to pay their respects to the man who was NJPW’s founder, owner, and primary star for over 30 years.

A number of significant individuals from the industry were also present, including Inoki’s former tag team partner Seiji Sakuguchi, NJPW stars Tatsumi Fujinami & Hiroshi Tanahashi, and announcer Ichiro Furutachi. A video tribute was also played from Inoki’s industry rivals Dory Funk Jr. and Tiger Jeet Singh.