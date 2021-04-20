wrestling / News
NJPW Reportedly Turned Down TV Deal With VICE TV Similar to the MLW One
April 20, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced a new broadcast TV deal with VICE that will bring the prmotion to the network later next month. According to a report by PWInsider, VICE TV sources stated that New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) was offered a TV deal that is similar to what MLW has now come to terms for. However, NJPW ultimately opted to turn down the deal last year.
Additionally, PWInsider reports that New Japan has had talks with other broadcast and streaming platforms in recent months. Earlier in February, NJPW announced a deal to bring New Japan content to the Roku Channel.
