NJPW Reveals STRONG Women’s Championship

May 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Resurgence Image Credit: NJPW

During a press conference today ahead of tomorrow’s Resurgence event, New Japan Pro Wrestling revealed the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship. There will be a tournament tomorrow night to crown the first-ever champion, with Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer and Momo Kohgo vs Willow Nightingale. The winners of those two matches will meet in the finals.

