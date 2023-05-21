wrestling / News
NJPW Reveals STRONG Women’s Championship
May 20, 2023 | Posted by
During a press conference today ahead of tomorrow’s Resurgence event, New Japan Pro Wrestling revealed the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship. There will be a tournament tomorrow night to crown the first-ever champion, with Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer and Momo Kohgo vs Willow Nightingale. The winners of those two matches will meet in the finals.
