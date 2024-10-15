wrestling / News

NJPW Reveals Teams for Super Jr. Tag League 2024

October 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Super Junior Tag League 2024 Image Credit: NJPW

– New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) announced the full A and B Block tag teams for this year’s Super Junior Tag League Tournament. The tournament kicks off on October 24. The top scorers in each block will meet in the finals at NJPW Power Struggle on November 4. Here are the full blocks for this year’s tournament:

A BLOCK

War Dogs
Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI
Capitan Suicida & Tiger Mask
SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Dia
Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita

B BLOCK

Intergalactic Jet Setters
Catch 2/2
YOH & Rocky Romero!
DKC & Ninja Mack
Taiji Ishimori & ???
Australian high flying sensations The Velocities

