NJPW Reveals Teams for Super Jr. Tag League 2024

– New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) announced the full A and B Block tag teams for this year’s Super Junior Tag League Tournament. The tournament kicks off on October 24. The top scorers in each block will meet in the finals at NJPW Power Struggle on November 4. Here are the full blocks for this year’s tournament:

A BLOCK

War Dogs

Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI

Capitan Suicida & Tiger Mask

SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Dia

Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita

B BLOCK

Intergalactic Jet Setters

Catch 2/2

YOH & Rocky Romero!

DKC & Ninja Mack

Taiji Ishimori & ???

Australian high flying sensations The Velocities

