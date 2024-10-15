wrestling / News
NJPW Reveals Teams for Super Jr. Tag League 2024
– New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) announced the full A and B Block tag teams for this year’s Super Junior Tag League Tournament. The tournament kicks off on October 24. The top scorers in each block will meet in the finals at NJPW Power Struggle on November 4. Here are the full blocks for this year’s tournament:
A BLOCK
War Dogs
Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI
Capitan Suicida & Tiger Mask
SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Dia
Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita
B BLOCK
Intergalactic Jet Setters
Catch 2/2
YOH & Rocky Romero!
DKC & Ninja Mack
Taiji Ishimori & ???
Australian high flying sensations The Velocities
Super Jr. tag League teams are SET!
A BLOCK
War Dogs!
Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI!
Capitan Suicida & Tiger Mask!
SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru!
Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Dia!
Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita!https://t.co/MgWHVbMx50#njpw #njsjtl pic.twitter.com/1EiozOOuLY
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 15, 2024
Super Jr. tag League teams are SET!
B BLOCK!
Intergalactic Jet Setters!
Catch 2/2!
YOH & Rocky Romero!
DKC & Ninja Mack!
Taiji Ishimori & ???
Australian high flying sensations The Velocities!https://t.co/MgWHVbMx50#njpw #njsjtl pic.twitter.com/OlBLSkE2w8
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 15, 2024