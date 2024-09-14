wrestling / News
NJPW Road to Destruction Night 5 Results: NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Title Match Headlines
NJPW held night five of its Road to Destruction tour today at Noboribetsu City General Gymnasium in Noboribetsu, Hokkaido, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Kazushi Sakuraba & Toru Yano def. Daiki Nagai & Masatora Yasuda
* Noboribetsu Rambo Match: Shota Umino def. DOUKI and Francesco Akira and Jado and Katsuya Murashima and Kosei Fujita and Ryusuke Taguchi and SANADA and SHO and Shoma Kato and Taichi and TAKA Michinoku and Takashi Iizuka and Takeya To and Tiger Mask and Tomoaki Honma and Tomoya and Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Yuma 24 and Zack Sabre Jr.
* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (David Finlay, Gabe Kidd & Gedo)
* Gabe Kidd challenges Hirooki Goto.
* United Empire (Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan, HENARE, Jakob Austin Young & Jeff Cobb) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji)
* HENARE challenges Shingo Takagi.
* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Oleg Boltin & Toru Yano (c) def. House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi)
