wrestling / News
NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Night 10 Results: LIJ Battles United Empire
New Japan Pro Wrestling held its 10th event on its Road to Wrestling Dontaku tour earlier today at Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium in Kochi. Here are the quick results from NJPW’s latest show, which featured another battle between LIJ and United Empire in the main event (via Fightful):
* Gabriel Kidd def. Yuya Uemura
* Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH) & Tiger Mask
* Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. BULLET CLUB (Jado, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Toru Yano def. BULLET CLUB (Dick Togo, EVIL, Gedo, Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi)
* The United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito)
四国でも“連合帝国”が猛威！
9連勝のオーカーンが内藤へ通告！
「貴様の運命を支配する」
※4.23『Road to レスリングどんたく 2021』高知大会
新日本プロレスのスマホサイトで独占詳報中！https://t.co/KQ2KTpMEIK#njpw #njdontaku pic.twitter.com/Xdro4tiXWZ
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) April 23, 2021
2021.4.23
高知県民体育館#内藤哲也 #njdontaku pic.twitter.com/N6QokjRb3V
— 🕸79🕸 (@N_79_T) April 23, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Latest on WWE Trash Bag Story, John Laurinaitis Apologized Personally to Talent
- WWE Makes Multiple Cuts in Talent Relations, Communications Departments
- WWE Reportedly Releases Mark Carrano Over Mickie James Trash Bag Incident
- Triple H, Stephanie McMahon Comment On WWE Returning Mickie James’ Stuff In Garbage Bag