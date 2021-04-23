NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Night 10 Results: LIJ Battles United Empire

New Japan Pro Wrestling held its 10th event on its Road to Wrestling Dontaku tour earlier today at Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium in Kochi. Here are the quick results from NJPW’s latest show, which featured another battle between LIJ and United Empire in the main event (via Fightful):

* Gabriel Kidd def. Yuya Uemura

* Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH) & Tiger Mask

* Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. BULLET CLUB (Jado, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Toru Yano def. BULLET CLUB (Dick Togo, EVIL, Gedo, Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi)

* The United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito)