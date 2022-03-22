NJPW Strong Exclusive Matchups Announced for Lone Star Shootout

– NJPW has announced the updated lineup for The Lone Star Shootout event scheduled for April 1 in Dallas, Texas at The Fairmont Hotel during WrestleCon. Following the live FITE TV broadcast, there will be an intermission for the live crowd and two more matchups taped for NJPW Strong. You can check out the updated lineup below:

* Rocky Romero vs Ren Narita

* Kevin Knight, Daniel Garcia, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Mascara Dorada, Yuya Uemura, Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks

* Minoru Suzuki vs Killer Kross

* Jay White vs Mike Bailey

* Tomohiro Ishii vs Chris Dickinson

INTERMISSION FOR LIVE CROWD

NJPW STRONG Taping:

* Blake Christian vs. Jonah

* Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, and Royce Isaacs) vs. Fred Rosser, the DKC, and Alex Coughlin