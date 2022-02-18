NJPW Strong: Rivals Taping Results: Three Former WWE Stars Debut (SPOILERS)

New Japan Pro Wrestling held a taping of their NJPW Strong series, with the ‘Rivals’ theme, at the Vermont in Hollywood. The show was notable for the NJPW debuts of former WWE stars Máscara Dorada (Gran Metalik), Shane Haste (Shane Thorne) and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland (Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott). Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Hikuleo def. Kevin Knight

* Christopher Daniels def. Karl Fredericks

* Elimination Match: Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs, Danny Limelight & Jorel Nelson) def. Team Rosser (Fred Rosser, Tyler Rust, Adrian Quest, DKC & Clark Connors)

* TJP def. Brogan Finlay. Mascara Dorada confronted TJP after the match.

* Keita Murray, Fred Yehi, & DKC def. Bateman, Mysterioso & Barrett Brown

* Kevin Blackwood def. Ariya Daivari

* Daniel Garcia def. Yuya Uemura

* Black Tiger def. Rocky Romero

* Jonah & Bad Dude Tito def. FinJuice

* Chris Bey def. Blake Christian

* Buddy Matthews def. Ren Narita

* Jay White def. Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland

Shane Strickland on NJPW Strong Rivals. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HNaoCa8bS8 — Denise 'Hollywood Elite' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) February 18, 2022

MASCARA DORADA at NJPW Rivals. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y1R43KdduT — Denise 'Hollywood Elite' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) February 18, 2022

Shane Thorne just appeared on NJPW Strong Rivals. pic.twitter.com/zxr9ivUeyw — Denise 'Hollywood Elite' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) February 18, 2022