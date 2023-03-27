wrestling / News
NJPW Holds TAMASHII Seminar, Names Several Talent Who Passed
NJPW held their TAMASHII seminar in South Australia last week, and the promotion announced the prospects who have passed. NJPW announced the results of the tryout on Sunday, and you can see the full announcement below:
TAMASHII seminar, tryout sees new prospects assessed
Kilkenny sees hopefuls tryout
March 21 and 22nd saw Kilkenny in South Australia play host to a special training seminar for local professional wrestlers looking to up their game, as well as a tryout session to find future NJPW TAMASHII prospects.
Presided over by Bad Luck Fale and Jack Bonza, the seminar saw trainees participate in drills and exercises, with the chance to receive detailed feedback and advice from the Rogue Army members. During the tryout, prospects were given the opportunity to show what they could do under the watchful eye of Fale and Bonza; those who passed the tryout will be invited to April 14’s TAMASHII event in Adelaide, and may be a part of future NJPW TAMASHII events to come.
Earning their way through the tryout were:
Punch-Drunk Istria
Chris Basso
Delta
Amber
Gabriel Aeros
Eli Theseus
Einar
Barren
Joey Graham
‘Grimm’ Mat Basso
Party Guy Ty Banjo Powers
Link Barnett
Robby Heart
Dean Brady
Corndog
‘Wrecking Ball’ Will Gibson
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Thought Process Behind WWE Selecting Certain Cities For PPV Events
- CM Punk Jokes About Making ‘Gay Love’ To Shawn Michaels In Deleted Instagram Post
- Jim Ross Recalls Build For Undertaker vs. Kane At WrestleMania 14, Rumors Of Barbed Wire Tag Team Match
- Steve Austin On Facing Kevin Owens At WrestleMania 38, Why Last Year Was The Right Time