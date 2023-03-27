NJPW Holds TAMASHII Seminar, Names Several Talent Who Passed

NJPW held their TAMASHII seminar in South Australia last week, and the promotion announced the prospects who have passed. NJPW announced the results of the tryout on Sunday, and you can see the full announcement below:

TAMASHII seminar, tryout sees new prospects assessed

Kilkenny sees hopefuls tryout

March 21 and 22nd saw Kilkenny in South Australia play host to a special training seminar for local professional wrestlers looking to up their game, as well as a tryout session to find future NJPW TAMASHII prospects.

Presided over by Bad Luck Fale and Jack Bonza, the seminar saw trainees participate in drills and exercises, with the chance to receive detailed feedback and advice from the Rogue Army members. During the tryout, prospects were given the opportunity to show what they could do under the watchful eye of Fale and Bonza; those who passed the tryout will be invited to April 14’s TAMASHII event in Adelaide, and may be a part of future NJPW TAMASHII events to come.

Earning their way through the tryout were:

Punch-Drunk Istria

Chris Basso

Delta

Amber

Gabriel Aeros

Eli Theseus

Einar

Barren

Joey Graham

‘Grimm’ Mat Basso

Party Guy Ty Banjo Powers

Link Barnett

Robby Heart

Dean Brady

Corndog

‘Wrecking Ball’ Will Gibson