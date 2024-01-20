– Tama Tonga lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to EVIL at today’s NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya event. The card was held in Nagoya, Japan earlier today at the Dolphins Arena. The event had an announced attendance of 2,710 people.

Tonga lost the NEVER Openweight Title which he won less than three weeks ago at Wrestle Kingdom 18 at Tokyo Dome after beating Shingo Takagi. This marks EVIL’s third run as NEVER Openweight Champion. After the match, Tama Tonga said goodbye to the fans. As previously reported, Tama Tonga recently announced that he was finishing up with the company this month as looking to work closer to home due to his family.

After his title loss, Tama Tonga thanked the fans for giving him a home and a chance to know them. Elsewhere, The Great-O-Khan became the new King of Pro Wrestling Champion after beating Taiji Ishimori. Below are some results, highlights and clips from today’s NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya event, per New Japan’s website:

* Katsuya Murashima vs. Shoma Kato ended in a Time Limit Draw at 10:00.

* House of Torture (Ren Narita & Yujiro Takahashi) beat Shota Umino and Tomoaki Honma at 9:47.

* Bullet Club War Dogs (Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, and Gabe Kidd) beat The United Empire (Callum Newman, Franceso Akira, Henare, Jeff Cobb, and TJP) at 11:53.

* House of Torture (SHO and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) beat El Desperado and Master Wato at 8:22.

* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr.) beat CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii), Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Togi Makabe at 10:41.

* Just 5 Guys beat Los Ingobernables de Japon at 9:01.

* KOPW Title 10-Minute Ring Fit Match: The Great O-Khan beat Taiji Ishimori (c) to win the title at 10:00.

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: The Guerrillas of Destiny (El Phantasmo and Hikuleo) (c) beat The Bullet Club’s Chase Owens and KENTA to retain their titles at 21:33.

* NEVER Openweight Title Match: EVIl beat Tama Tonga (c) at 18:01 to win the title.