NJPW Will Have An Easier Time Booking Foreign Talents After Japan Restrictions Ease

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that as of March 1, restrictions in Japan have eased up and now it will be easier for companies like NJPW to bring foreign talent in.

A wrestler must have a working visa and must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 which means two shots and a booster. If they meet those requirements, they will just have to pass a test before getting on a flight from a foreign country and pass a second test when they arrive. There will be no quarantine period required.

This doesn’t mean all of the foreign talent NJPW had been using will suddenly be allowed back, as wrestlers who weren’t full-timers (like Jon Moxley) may not still have a working visa. It may also be hard to get visas for those who haven’t worked for NJPW in the past. This should at least lead to more appearances from Jay White and KENTA, and Will Ospreay recently returned.

If NJPW is able to obtain working visas, this would allow wrestlers like the Good Brothers or Bryan Danielson to come over if they choose to. Wrestlers like Danielson and Moxley were prevented from working NJPW because of the quarantine, which would keep them away from their AEW commitments.