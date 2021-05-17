NJPW Will Return To Live Events On May 22

It was reported last week that NJPW was hit hard by the COVID-19 state of emergency in Japan, as they were forced to cancel events and postpone Wrestle Grand Slam. However, the company announced on their English website that they will return to live events on May 22 at the Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall in Nagoya. There will also be events on May 24-26 at Korakuen Hall.

On May 5 and 9, announcements of positive COVID-19 tests among the NJPW roster caused a great deal of concern. Infected wrestlers have all continued to display minor or no symptoms, and have isolated and received appropriate medical treatment. Additionally, wrestlers who had contact with the infected, or had any reason to be concerned, have also independently isolated and taken relevant measures. Wrestlers who have completed their isolation period are being allowed to resume training.

Wrestlers and staff will only be allowed to participate in events to follow after diligent screening, and on consultation with medical professionals and training staff, including on any after affects that may arise from a lengthy period of isolation. We ask for your understanding and patience in awaiting further announcements.

To this point, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has maintained its COVID-19 policy drawn up under expert advice and guidance. This includes daily temperature and blood oxygen saturation checks, as well as regular screening before events. At events, attendees are temperature screened on entry to venues, masks are required during training and backstage, and packaged food is provided in order to limit unnecessary movement outside. However, we have taken recent developments extremely seriously. Starting with improvements in testing frequency and methods, we are working to further strengthen our COVID-19 countermeasures in future.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s COVID-19 event policy continues to protect the health of every event attendee to the highest standard. We eagerly await fans in Nagoya and Tokyo from Saturday.