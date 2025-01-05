wrestling / News

NJPW Announces Windy City Riot, Resurgence Events For 2025

January 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Windy City Riot 2025 Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW has announced a couple of international shows set to take place later this year. The promotion announced in a video that their 2025 iteration of Windy City Riot will take place on April 11th in Chicago, while NJPW Resurgence will go down on May 9th in Ontario, California.

You can see the video below, which noted that Windy City Riot will be Hiroshi Tanahashi’s last match in the US. The video also hypes January 11th’s Battle in the Valley event as well as AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on August 24th in London, England. Finally, it noted that STARDOM will have a show in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend.

