NJPW Announces Windy City Riot, Resurgence Events For 2025

NJPW has announced a couple of international shows set to take place later this year. The promotion announced in a video that their 2025 iteration of Windy City Riot will take place on April 11th in Chicago, while NJPW Resurgence will go down on May 9th in Ontario, California.

You can see the video below, which noted that Windy City Riot will be Hiroshi Tanahashi’s last match in the US. The video also hypes January 11th’s Battle in the Valley event as well as AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on August 24th in London, England. Finally, it noted that STARDOM will have a show in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend.

Major events happening internationally in 2025! Stay tuned for more news, and join us in San Jose January 11 for Battle in the Valley!https://t.co/y4PeEAA04Z#njpw #njriot #njbitv pic.twitter.com/xVkDTuj5CY — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 5, 2025