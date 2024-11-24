NJPW World Tag League 2024 Night Five Results 11.24.24: LIJ vs. Bullet Club War Dogs, More

Night five of the 2024 NJPW World Tag League took place on Saturday, with more Block A matches taking place. You can check out the full results from the Korakuen Hall show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Shoma Kato def. Daiki Nagai

* Stevie Filip, Taiji Ishimori & Tome Filip def. Oleg Boltin, Tiger Mask & Toru Yano

* Dick Togo, EVIL & Ren Narita def. Great-O-Khan, HENARE & Jakob Austin Young

* DOUKI, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku def. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito

* Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jado & Katsuya Murashima

* World Tag League 2024 Block A Match: Callum Newman & Jeff Cobb [6] def. Chase Owens & KENTA [0]

* World Tag League 2024 Block A Match: Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr. [4] def. Alex Zayne & Ryusuke Taguchi

* World Tag League 2024 Block A Match: Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma [4] def. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI [4]

* World Tag League 2024 Block A Match: Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji [4] def. Gabe Kidd & SANADA [2]