NJPW World Tag League 2024 Night Five Results 11.24.24: LIJ vs. Bullet Club War Dogs, More
Night five of the 2024 NJPW World Tag League took place on Saturday, with more Block A matches taking place. You can check out the full results from the Korakuen Hall show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Shoma Kato def. Daiki Nagai
* Stevie Filip, Taiji Ishimori & Tome Filip def. Oleg Boltin, Tiger Mask & Toru Yano
* Dick Togo, EVIL & Ren Narita def. Great-O-Khan, HENARE & Jakob Austin Young
* DOUKI, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku def. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito
* Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jado & Katsuya Murashima
* World Tag League 2024 Block A Match: Callum Newman & Jeff Cobb [6] def. Chase Owens & KENTA [0]
* World Tag League 2024 Block A Match: Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr. [4] def. Alex Zayne & Ryusuke Taguchi
* World Tag League 2024 Block A Match: Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma [4] def. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI [4]
* World Tag League 2024 Block A Match: Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji [4] def. Gabe Kidd & SANADA [2]
