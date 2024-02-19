wrestling / News

NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania Night 7 Results

NJPW and CMLL held night seven of their Fantasticamania tour today at Korakuen Hall in Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Brillante Jr, YOH & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Francesco Akira & Fuerza Poblana (Stigma & Pegasso).
* Los Ingobernables de Japón (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, Titán & KAMAITACHI) def. Magnus, Difunto & House of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO). SHO and Kanemaru attacked Difunto & Magnus after the match but lost the fight.
* Okumura (w/ Mima Shimoda) def. Dark Panther.
* Atlantis Jr def. Hechicero.
* Volador Jr, El Desperado, Templario & MUSASHI def. Rocky Romero, Hiromu Tanahashi, Tiger Mask & Soberano Jr. Rocky Romero, Templario & Soberano Jr united as a group after the match.
* Místico def. Último Guerrero.
* Máscara Dorada def. Stuka Jr.

