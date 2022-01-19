wrestling / News

No DQ Match and More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

January 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

WWE has set three matches and a musical performance for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday on USA Network:

* No DQ: Solo Sikoa vs. Boa
* North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Tony D’Angelo
* Toxic Attraction vs. Indi Hartwell, Kay Lee Ray, & Persia Pirotta
* Ollie Jayy performs

