wrestling / News
No DQ Match and More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
January 18, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has set three matches and a musical performance for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday on USA Network:
* No DQ: Solo Sikoa vs. Boa
* North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Tony D’Angelo
* Toxic Attraction vs. Indi Hartwell, Kay Lee Ray, & Persia Pirotta
* Ollie Jayy performs
NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0znOzyOMCo
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 19, 2022
