No DQ Match and More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has set three matches and a musical performance for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday on USA Network:

* No DQ: Solo Sikoa vs. Boa

* North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Tony D’Angelo

* Toxic Attraction vs. Indi Hartwell, Kay Lee Ray, & Persia Pirotta

* Ollie Jayy performs