No Holds Barred Fight Added To MLW Zero Hour

Major League Wrestling has announced that a no holds barred match between Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Simon Gotch has been added to MLW Zero Hour. Here’s a press release:

Smith fights Gotch in a no ropes No Holds Barred fight January 11 in Dallas

Only way to win is by knockout or submission!

Before it was an organized sport Mixed Martial Arts was known as No Holds Barred (NHB) fighting. Battling in underground environments with no ropes, no gloves, no rounds and with no rules, NHB was a savage and violent form of combat sports.

CONTRA Unit’s violent attack on Davey Boy Smith’s cousin now calls for it return.

Major League Wrestling today announced a no ropes, no holds barred fight as Davey Boy Smith Jr. battles CONTRA Unit’s Simon Gotch at MLW: Zero Hour at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on Saturday January 11. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. doesn’t forgive or forget the brutal attack on Teddy Hart in early November by CONTRA Unit. He also doesn’t appreciate Simon Gotch running his mouth about the satisfaction in seeing the Hart Foundation “crumble.”

Smith does his talking in the ring, which is why he has challenged Simon Gotch to a no ropes no holds barred fight… and Gotch, a top level submission artist and grappler, has gleefully accepted.

Similar to the original NHB fights, the only way to win this NHB bout is by KO or submission. There are no gloves, no rounds, no ropes and no rules.

What happens when the king of catch wrestling clashes with CONTRA Unit’s ace grappler?

Media and miscellaneous inquiries for this event can be sent to: [email protected]

Matches signed:

NO ROPES BARBED WIRE MATCH

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

GRUDGE MATCH!

Ross Von Erich vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT!

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Aerostar

NO HOLDS BARRED FIGHT!

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch

MJF wins he gets a World Tag Team Title shot, if he loses he can never challenge the Von Erichs again to a title fight

MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich

THE DEBUT OF…

Erick Stevens

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • Salina de la Renta • Hijo de LA Park • Low Ki • Richard Holliday • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • Brian Pillman Jr. • Savio Vega • Konnan • Drago • Taurus • Puma King and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.