NOAH & Dragon Gate Stars Get US Work Visas Thanks to PWR And Masked Republic

Several names from Pro Wrestling NOAH and Dragon Gate have obtained visa to work in the US through the help of Pro Wrestling Revolution and Masked Republic. Sports Illustrated reports that PWR and Masked Republic worked together to get a P-3 group visa for 37 wrestlers from Japan, enabling the talent to compete in Pro Wrestling Revolution this year.

PWR owner Gabriel Ramirez told the site, “We’re combining these Japanese promotions’ storied athleticism and fighting spirit with the high-flying spectacle of the Pro Wrestling Revolution roster. California pro wrestling fans have a lot to look forward to in 2022.”

The first PWR show with stars from Japan will be in November for their King of the Indies tournament. Go Shiozaki, Great Muta, Naomichi Marufuji, Kazuyuki Fujita, Eita, Masakatsu Funaki, Kai, Yamato and Dragon Dia are among those who are available via the P-3 visa.

Ramirez added, “We look forward to what this is going to bring to pro wrestling in America and Japan. This will also allow NOAH and Dragon Gate to run full-fledged shows here. With next year’s WrestleMania in California, we are exploring holding a big event, almost like WrestleCon, but it will be PuroresuCon. Moving forward, there is limitless potential.”