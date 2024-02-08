wrestling / News

Noami, Jordynne Grace, Steve Maclin & More React to Scott D’Amore’s TNA Exit

February 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Scott D'Amore Scott D'Amore Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Scott D’Amore’s exit from TNA has been Wednesday’s big shocker, and more reactions from current and former TNA talent are rolling in. As reported, Anthem announced on Wednesday that D’Amore’s contract with Anthem has been terminated with Anthony Cicione being appointed to the position of TNA President. Moose posted earlier about D’Amore’s exit as did Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian.

You can see more reactions from the wrestling world including Naomi, Jordynne Grace, David Penzer, Steve Maclin and others below:

