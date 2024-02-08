Noami, Jordynne Grace, Steve Maclin & More React to Scott D’Amore’s TNA Exit

Scott D’Amore’s exit from TNA has been Wednesday’s big shocker, and more reactions from current and former TNA talent are rolling in. As reported, Anthem announced on Wednesday that D’Amore’s contract with Anthem has been terminated with Anthony Cicione being appointed to the position of TNA President. Moose posted earlier about D’Amore’s exit as did Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian.

You can see more reactions from the wrestling world including Naomi, Jordynne Grace, David Penzer, Steve Maclin and others below:

We don’t play about @ScottDAmore! Ok bye. — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) February 7, 2024

Heart and soul of TNA.

Irreplaceable. pic.twitter.com/GDuducuafT — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) February 7, 2024

I'm just going to say it. Without @ScottDAmore Impact/TNA would be a video library probably owned by WWE. I saw him strip that thing down to the studs and rebuild it on a less than skeleton budget to where it stands today which is ready to take off. Hope it survives-Massive loss! — David Penzer (@davidpenzer) February 7, 2024

Forever our Hype Man! Thank you for everything boss! ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/JveOf6QYF8 — Tasha Steelz (@RealTSteelz) February 7, 2024

Not all people in leadership roles are leaders. @ScottDAmore was a leader.

Honoured to have been led by him.

Thank you for everything.

♥️ — Jody Threat (@JodyThreat) February 7, 2024

Proud to be a Scott D’Amore guy. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/dhTLpWuMEh — Jake Something (@JakeSomething_) February 7, 2024

I don’t have any pictures.. But thank you @ScottDAmore the opportunities you allowed me last year changed me for the better and gave me such confidence in a dark time. Forever grateful for that..🙏🏻 — KiLynn King (@KiLynnKing) February 7, 2024

We owe so much to @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/MDk6blGQvj — Gia Miller // GLAM (@MeanGiaMiller) February 7, 2024