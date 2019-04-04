wrestling / News
WWE News: Noelle Foley Didn’t Like The Ending of RAW, Video Highlights From NXT and NXT UK
April 4, 2019 | Posted by
– It seems you can count Noelle Foley as one of the people who didn’t care for the ending of this Monday’s episode of RAW. The episode featured a match between Rey Mysterio and Baron Corbin (which resulted in Mysterio getting injured), followed by Kurt Angle putting Corbin in the ankle lock. Foley wrote:
That ending to the RAW before Wrestlemania was INCREDIBLE!!!!!!!!
…. April Fools’!
— Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) April 2, 2019
– Here are video highlights from last night’s episodes of NXT and NXT UK: