Northeast Wrestling Return Of The Hardys Results: Hardy Boyz vs. nZo & CazXL Main Event

Northeast Wrestling held Return Of The Hardys on March 27 at Crosby High School in Waterbury, Connecticut, with the show featuring Matt and Jeff Hardy against nZo and CazXL in the main event. The replay is available on Highspots, and here are the quick results (via Fightful):

* Juice Robinson defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin

* NEW Live Championship: Hale Collins (c) defeated Chris Battle

* KC Navarro defeated Alec Price

* Wrecking Ball Legursky defeated Vargas

* NEW Tag Team Championships: Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan) (c) defeated Channing Thomas and Mike Verna (w/ Jared Silberkleit)

* Taya Valkyrie defeated Ashley D’Amboise

* Street Fight for the NEW Heavyweight Championship: Dan Maff (c) defeated Ron Zombie

* John Morrison defeated JT Dunn

* The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) defeated Caz XL & nZo