Note On Changes To Friday’s WWE Smackdown Dark Match Main Events

A new report has some details on changes that were made to the post-Smackdown dark matches on Friday. Fightful Select reports that the original plan for Friday’s post-show bouts would have seen Sami Zayn take on Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jay Uso and Damian Priest.

The matches as they actually went down saw Zayn battle Santos Escobar with Legado Del Fantasma in his corner, while Gunther took on Jey Uso in a match that saw Ludwig Kaiser and Damian Priest get involved. A tag match of Priest and Uso vs. Gunther and Kaiser followed.

According to the report, the changes were done simply as a way to send the fans home with a happy result as Priest and Uso defeated the Imperium members.