– Fightful Select reports that while Damian Priest wasn’t cleared to work last Monday’s WWE Raw, the issue was reportedly “rectified,” and he was able to wrestle last Friday in a dark match. Priest was originally scheduled to face Jey Uso on last Monday’s Raw, but the match could not move forward as he was not cleared to compete. Damian Priest also competed last night at WWE Fastlane, where he and Finn Balor lost their Undisputed Tag Team Titles to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

– As noted, NXT has a loaded show scheduled for this Tuesday, with John Cena, COdy Rhodes, Asuka, and Paul Heyman all scheduled to appear. Meanwhile, Triple H and Roman Reigns will both be appearing on this week’s “season premiere” of SmackDown on FOX. According to Fightful Select, WWE’s plan is load up to multiple shows this week.