Note on Fan Incident With Eddie Edwards at TNA Final Resolution
December 14, 2024 | Posted by
– During last night’s, there was an incident with a fan in the crowd during The Hardys’ match against The System. A fan had words with Eddie Edwards, who then slapped Edwards, who fired back with a slap of his own. The fan was then ejected from the venue. PWInsider reports that the incident was not planned and wasn’t a plant in the crowd.
The report also notes that after being ejected from Center Stage, the individual was handed off to the Atlanta Police Department. It’s unknown if any charges were filed.
