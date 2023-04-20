wrestling / News

Note on Headlining Segment for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

April 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider has an update on the main event segment for tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. According to the report, the Changing of the Guard ceremony for new Impact Wrestling World Champion Steve Maclin will headline tonight’s show.

Tonight’s show begins at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV.

article topics :

AXS TV, Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

