wrestling / News
Note on Headlining Segment for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV
April 20, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider has an update on the main event segment for tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. According to the report, the Changing of the Guard ceremony for new Impact Wrestling World Champion Steve Maclin will headline tonight’s show.
Tonight’s show begins at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV.
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair On Being Mentioned By Sting in AEW Promo, Being Part Of WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Abdullah the Butcher Details Financial Issues, Says He’s Been Taken Advantage Of
- Billy Corgan Explains Why He Brought NWA On the Road With Smashing Pumpkins
- Updated List of Planned Episodes for Dark Side of the Ring Season 4