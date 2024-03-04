Note On Kyle O’Reilly’s AEW Return, Plans For Him

Kyle O’Reilly made his return at AEW Revolution, and a new report has some details on the plans for him. As noted, O’Reilly made his return on Sunday’s show after a long time away; he has been out of action due to injury and neck fusion surgery since June 2022.

Fightful Select reports that O’Reilly was optimistic of a return since fall of 2023. O’Reilly was sporting a new look and the report notes that there will be “other elements” that will be different for him as well. O’Reily turned down an offer to join the Undisputed Kingdom on the show, and the report notes that a different direction for him as been in the works for a matter of months.

While the rest of the Undisputed Era are in AEW, the site notes that AEW has had no recent talks with Bobby Fish about a potential return.